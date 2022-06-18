The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has polled the most votes in Gbonyin local government area in Saturday’s Ekiti State election.

Mr Oyebanji scored 11247 votes to beat his closest contestants, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 4059 and 3947 votes respectively.

The other parties scored as follows: ADP 190 votes; ADC 73; YPP 20; APP 156; AAC 18; A 11; APN 19; APGA 21; LP 5; NNPP 22; NRM 16; PRP 41; ZLP 22.

Out of 53788 registered voters, 20308 were accredited with 14501 voting. 0f the 14501 who voted, 426 were rejected and 19867 counted as valid.

Ekiti has 16 local government areas. To be validly elected, the winner must poll the highest votes and have at least a quarter of the votes in each of at least 11 local government areas.