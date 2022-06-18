Voters in Ekiti State, South West Nigeria, went to the poll to elect a successor to Governor Kayode Fayemi whose second and final term ends in October.

The election went smoothly across the 16 local government areas of the state although with reports of rampant cases of the agents of the leading parties bribing voters to vote for their candidates.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are collating the results of the poll at the various local government headquarters.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you the results as they are announced by the officials.



