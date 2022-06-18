The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has emerged with the highest number of votes in Emure local government area in Saturday’s Ekiti State.

Mr Oyebanji scored 7728 votes ahead of his closest contenders Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 3445 and 2610 votes respectively.

The other parties scored as follows: ADP 92 votes; ADC 81; YPP 41; APP 70; AAC 15; A 4; APM 16; APGA 14; LP 13; NNPP 13; NRM 19; PRP 24; ZLP 12.

Out of 37123 registered voters, 14509 were accredited with 14501 voting. 0f the 14501 who voted, 304 were rejected and 14197 counted as valid.

Ekiti has 16 local government areas. To be validly elected, the winner must poll the highest votes and have at least a quarter of the votes in each of at least 11 local government areas.