Counting and sorting of votes have commenced in polling units in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, after voting ended around 2.30 p.m. in most areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the process was ongoing in most Polling Units, some have even concluded the counting of votes.

In Polling Unit 031, Ward 10 Ado J Okesa, located at All Souls Anglican Grammar School, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, sorting and counting were concluded around 3.30p.m.

In Polling Unit 012, Ward 10, Ado-Ekiti LGA with 857 registered voters, only 259 voters got accredited and voted, voting was concluded at 2:30 p.m. and the results were being sorted out as at the time of filing the report.

The situation was almost the same in polling units located in Ado-Ekiti.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, and his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, won their respective polling units.

Mr Oni won in his 006, Ward 4, Ifaki II, in Ido-Osi local government area, polling 218 votes to defeat the APC and the other contenders.

The APC came second with 15 votes, while the PDP scored two votes.

Also, NNPP scored 2 votes; ADP, 1; APP, 3; AAC,1 and PRP, 1 vote.

The unit had a total of 639 registered voters, indicating a low turnout at the unit.

There was jubilation by supporters of the party, but some were cautious as they awaited results from other areas.

The PDP candidate, Mr Kolawole, also clinched victory in his own polling unit 001 in front of Sakeju’s House, Ojodi 1 in Efon LGA.

He polled 98 votes to beat his closest opponent of the APC who got 13 votes, while the SDP secured two votes.