The governorship election in Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria, is currently going on in the 16 local government areas of the state.
The election, which witnessed large turnout of voters, has been peaceful and smooth. Reports however say it is characterised by vote buying and other vices.
Voting held between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
PREMIUM TIMES brings you the official results as they are announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
RESULTS
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999