The governorship election in Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria, is currently going on in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The election, which witnessed large turnout of voters, has been peaceful and smooth. Reports however say it is characterised by vote buying and other vices.

Voting held between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the official results as they are announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

RESULTS

