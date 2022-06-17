The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has confirmed that he ‘quietly’ submitted his nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Tinubu, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, on Friday, said the forms were submitted on Wednesday, two days ahead of the June 17 deadline.

“As stipulated by the electoral law and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable, the standard-bearer of the APC, HE Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC.

“The forms were returned on Wednesday, June 15, two days ahead of schedule.

“We wish to reiterate that HE Asíwájú Tinubu stands ready to contest the February 25, 202,3 presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people,” the statement said.

However, the statement did not disclose the identity of the running mate to Mr Tinubu, despite speculations that Kabir Masari has been nominated as a ‘place holder’ until a decision is made on a running mate.

Mr Masari is from Katsina State and served as former Welfare Secretary of the APC under ex-Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Tinubu, who is a Muslim from the South-west, faces an uphill task in picking a running mate as many Nigerian have condemned the option of a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

It is believed that Mr Masari is holding the slot until a decision is made on the ideal running mate.

There are speculations that former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, Governors Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State are also believed to be jostling for the position.

Mr Shettima served as the Director-General of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation and was also one of the first northern politicians to join the team. Also, Mr Ganduje played a major role in the campaign.

In addition, Mr Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, played a prominent role in ceding the presidential slot to the south.

The northern governors and other leaders of the ruling party had insisted that power must rotate back to the south after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.