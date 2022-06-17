A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, on Friday, said he has been selected as the running mate to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Okupe disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme “Politics Today” on Friday.

The former presidential aide said he will be standing in as the vice-presidential candidate to meet up with the June 17 deadline fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of the candidate’s list.

Mr Okupe, a medical doctor, hails from Ogun State, South-west Nigeria. He also served as spokesperson for former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Details shortly…