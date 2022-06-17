A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, on Friday, said he has been selected as the running mate to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).
Mr Okupe disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme “Politics Today” on Friday.
The former presidential aide said he will be standing in as the vice-presidential candidate to meet up with the June 17 deadline fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of the candidate’s list.
Mr Okupe, a medical doctor, hails from Ogun State, South-west Nigeria. He also served as spokesperson for former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
ALSO READ: Nigerians react as Peter Obi leaves for Egypt to understudy country’s power, other economic achievements
Details shortly…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999