An Army major has been killed in an ambush on a military convoy by terrorists in Mariga local government area of Niger State.

Military sources who are in the picture of the situation told PREMIUM TIMES the convoy belonged to the Nigerian Military School (NMS) and Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

The incident which took place on Wednesday happened around Rijiyan Daji village in the local government area.

At the time of the report, one officer was declared missing after the incident while three others sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the exchange of gunfire with the terrorists.

The deceased officer, who was conscious after the attack, gave up the ghost after he was rushed to a nearby general hospital in Kontagora, another local government in the state.

Aside from human casualty, the terrorists also set ablaze a Toyota hilux escort van belonging to the military and carted away sophisticated weapons.

The source also said search and rescue efforts are currently being made for the missing officer.

Efforts to speak with the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, on the incident were unsuccessful.

Troubled Niger

Both security agents and civilians have suffered several attacks at the hands of terrorists in Niger State in recent times.

This led to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari, to the military to respond robustly to killings and kidnappings by bandits in Niger State. But the killings have however continued.

In January, the state governor revealed that 25 security personnel, 165 civilians and 30 vigilante members were killed within 17 days.

Apart from those killed, dozens are being kidnapped almost on daily basis in the state and other neighbouring states.

The state has been the epicenter of terrorism in the North-central zone. It borders other similarly troubled states like Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara.

Other states affected by terrorism in the North-west are Sokoto and Katsina.