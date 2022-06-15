A member of the House of Representatives will, on Thursday, introduce a motion to commence the overriding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction over Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act.

The decision followed a constitutional point of order raised by Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta) on the refusal of Mr Buhari to sign the amended electoral bill.

The National Assembly had passed an amendment to Section 84(8) to include statutory delegates as eligible voters in primary elections. The Senate passed the bill on May 10 while the House passed the same bill on May 11. However, Mr Buhari is yet to sign the bill.

Most parties had to use elected delegates to nominate candidates for all offices during primaries.

Mr Igbakpa, in his point of order, appealed to his colleagues and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to veto the president.

In his ruling, Mr Gbajabiamila asked the lawmaker to present a substantive motion on Thursday.

