Many Super Eagles fans were sure the Nigerian team would beat their Sao Tome opponents as the Jose Peseiro-led team is ranked 34th in the world compared to Sao Tome’s lowly ranking of 191st. But no one expected a cricket score at the Stade d’Agadir in Morocco on Monday.

Over the years, the Super Eagles have enjoyed some massive victories within and outside the continent as the country has produced some of the most lethal forwards any team can desire.

After Monday’s 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe, PREMIUM TIMES, in no particular order, takes a look at seven of the biggest victories in Super Eagles’ history.

Nigeria 6-1 Tahiti (June 17, 2013)

Almost a decade ago, the Super Eagles at the 2013 FIFA Confederation Cup showed they were true African kings when they pummeled Tahiti 6-1.

Fresh from their triumph at the 2013 AFCON tournament hosted by South Africa, the Super Eagles represented Africa at the Confederation Cup.

Stephen Keshi’s men made a strong start to the tournament with the 6-1 victory in which Nnamdi Oduamadi netted a hat trick.

Unfortunately, the Super Eagles failed to build on that bright start as they failed to qualify from the group stage following defeats to Uruguay and Spain.

Nigeria 5-0 Georgia (June 11, 1994)

This is another sweet June victory supervised by an indigenous coach, the late Shaibu Amodu.

In this friendly fixture played at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, the Super Eagles thrashed their European counterparts 5-0, with Rasheed Yekini and Samson Siasia bagging a brace each while Mutiu Adepoju netted the fifth goal.

Nigeria 6-1 Liberia ( October 13, 2012)

During the initial race to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Lone Stars of Liberia were in the same group as the Super Eagles.

While the 2-0 home and away wins recorded by the Eagles were considered fantastic, it was worse for George Weah’s kingsmen 10 years ago during the 2013 AFCON Qualifiers.

In their bid to qualify for the 2013 AFCON held in South Africa, the Super Eagles literally put the boot on the Lone Stars with a 6-1 annihilation at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

Victor Moses led the assault with two well-taken goals, the same as Efe Ambrose. The quartet of Ahmed Musa, John Obi Mikel, and Ikechukwu Uche with a goal each sealed the memorable victory for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria 6-0 Ethiopia (July 24, 1993)

It appears any year the Super Eagles will be lifting the AFCON trophy, they show the signs with at least a massive victory during the qualifiers.

This was the case en route to qualifying for the 1994 Nations Cup in Tunisia as Clemens Westerhof’s men hunted down Ethiopia’s Walia Antelopes by six unreplied goals.

Rasheed Yekini bagged a brace in the highly entertaining encounter, while Barnabas Imienger and the present U-17 coach Nduka Ugbade were among the goal scorers.

Interestingly, Peter Rufai sealed the victory from the penalty spot – thus, becoming the first Super Eagles goalkeeper to score in a competitive game.

Nigeria 7-1 Burkina Faso (July 27, 1991)

The Super Eagles after being held to a 1-1 draw in Ouagadougou by Burkina Faso during the 1992 AFCON qualifiers returned to Lagos on a mission.

At the National Stadium in Surulere, the Super Eagles put up a ruthless display as they hammered the Stallions 7-1.

Rashidi Yekini had a memorable outing banging in four goals, a feat no other could replicate afterwards, until Monday when Osimhen scored the same number of goals against Sao Tome and Principe.

Apart from Yekini, Friday Elaho and Finidi George were the other scorers for Nigeria against Burkina Faso

Nigeria 7-0 Benin Republic (February 14, 1977)

The Nigeria national team did not show any brotherly love to the neighbouring Benin Republic when the two sides were involved in a friendly game on Valentine’s Day in 1977.

The Tiko Jelisavcic-led Eagles hit the Squirrels for seven in Lagos with Thompson Usiyen hitting a hattrick while Godwin Iwelimo bagged a brace.

Samuel Ojebode and Alloysius Atuegbu both scored a goal each as the Squirrels witnessed the seven wonders in Lagos.

Nigeria 10-1 Dahomey (November 29, 1959)

Before Monday’s 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco, this 63-year-old result stood as the country’s biggest win ever.

It is in this game that Onyeali Elkana emerged as the first Nigerian player to score four goals; a feat no other could match before Yekini finally did the same in 1991 and then Osimhen replicated three decades later.