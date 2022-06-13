The Nigeria national team will seek to consolidate on their opening day win in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers when they take on São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday.

São Tomé were battered 5-1 by Guinea Bissau in thier group opener and will hope to restore their pride as they face the Group A favourites, Super Eagles of Nigeria, this Monday afternoon.

Coach Jose Peseiro is keen to see his team shoot to the top hence the Eagles are gunning not just for a win but a handsome one that would see them topple Guinea Bissau.

Nigeria will hope to win against São Tomé and Príncipe while hoping that Guinea Bissau will drop points against Sierra Leone in the day’s second encounter.

Such a scenario will see Nigeria take over the leadership of the group.

Though the Eagles are depleted with the Injury to Willam Troost-Ekong and Innocent Bonke, officials of the team say there is no cause for alarm in Agadir, Morocco, where the match is being played.

Monday’s tie, billed to kick off at 2 p.m. is the first ever match between the Sao Tome and Principe and Nigeria.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live updates.



