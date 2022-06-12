Non-state actors last week (June 5 to 11) killed at least 113 people in various attacks across Nigeria.

The figure last week indicates over 50 per cent increase when compared to the previous week when at least 48 people were killed.

The killings occurred in seven incidents recorded across four of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

One of the incidents was that of the gruesome killing of church worshipers at Owo, a town in Ondo state where at least 40 people were killed.

Another incident recorded in Owo targeted residents of a particular community and is believed to be a reprisal.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

South-west

At least 40 worshipers were killed on Sunday in Owo, a town in Ondo State, when gunmen invaded St Francis Catholic Church and shot sporadically.

The lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1 at the state house of assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, initially said 70 people were killed in the attack.

However, the Ondo State Government later said 40 people were killed in the attack which the Nigerian government said was likely carried out by the terror group ISWAP.

The Owo attack has been condemned by Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community.

In what appears to be a reprisal attack, gunmen on Wednesday killed six people in the Sabo area of Ondo town.

The victims were reportedly buried Wednesday according to Islamic rites while one of the victims was still receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

North-west

Gunmen, locally called bandits, killed the wife of a village head and wounded several people in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State in a Saturday afternoon attack.

At least 57 people were abducted from two villages – Gebe and Alkammu – during the attack.

In Kaduna, no fewer than 32 people were reportedly killed following an attack by gunmen on Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna.

The communities were reportedly attacked on Sunday, June 5, from 12 noon until around 6 p.m. without military intervention, a statement by the Adara Development Association noted.

North-central

Gunmen in Kwara killed two passengers while abducting several others in an attack on an 18-seater bus in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the attack via a statement issued on Sunday, saying the incident occurred on Saturday along Obbo-Aiyegunle-Osi Road.

In the FCT, suspected herders killed a farmer, Hussaini Takuma, and dumped his body in an abandoned well in Kuje Area Council.

The assailants reportedly rustled about 30 cattle and 20 goats after killing the farmer.

The suspects were later arrested while the body of the deceased was recovered and re-buried.

South-east

Gunmen reportedly killed a youth leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Utuh, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victim, Emeka Alaehobi, was abducted, Thursday, by gunmen from his residence in Ukpor community.

Buhari reacts to Owo massacre

President Muhammadu Buhari while reacting to the Owo incident condemned the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church.

The president said in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, that only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act.

President Buhari condoled the families of the victims, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” he said.

The Nigerian leader also said on Sunday that he lives daily with ‘grief and sorrow’ because of the insecurity across the country.

