Although many Nigerians see him as incompassionate and lacking empathy, Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari says he lives daily ‘with grief and worry’ due to the insecurity pervading the country.

Mr Buhari said this in his speech on Sunday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

“On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping.”

The Nigerian leader said he “and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.”

Hundreds of Nigerians are kidnapped monthly by armed groups across the country.

The victims are usually held for days and weeks until a ransom is paid.

Over 50 train passengers kidnapped in March from a Kaduna-bound train are still with their kidnappers.

Beyond kidnapping, dozens of people are killed monthly across Nigeria by various non-state actors, PREMIUM TIMES has reported.

Details later…

