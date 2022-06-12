President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to ensuring the 2023 general elections are peaceful and transparent.

Mr Buhari stated this in his address to Nigerians on Sunday to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

The 2022 Democracy Day is Mr Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s president as he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

“I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new president is elected through a peaceful and transparent process,” the Nigerian leader said.

He said most political parties elected their candidates in peaceful primaries and ran ‘issue-based campaigns’.

“I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued-based campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled,” the Nigerian leader said.

Details later…

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023