Team Nigeria added one more gold medal to its haul at the ongoing 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius on Saturday.

Sade Olatoye did enough to win the women’s Hammer throw on Day 4 of action in Mauritius as she saw off the fierce contest from Algeria’s Zouina Bouzebra

Bouzebra was initially coasting to victory with her first two throws of 59.86m and 59.66m which were better than Olatoye’s 57.78m and 57.98m respective marks.

However, when it mattered the most, Olatoye dug deep to produce her winning mark of 63.67m at her third attempt while the overtaken Bouzebra eventually had to settle for Silver with 63.48m.

Egypt’s Rawan Barakat claimed the bronze medal with a mark of 62.67m.

Olatoye’s solitary goal medal was enough to keep Nigeria in joint 3rd place (alongside Algeria) on the medals table with a total of seven medals: four Gold, two Silver, and a Bronze medal.

South Africa with six gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze medals is number one on the medals table while Kenya is second with five gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Nigeria will be eyeing more medals on Day 5 of action with the likes of Chidi Okezie through to the 200m final

Okezie secured an automatic spot in the 200m final with a strong finish in heat 3 of the semis where he finished second with a time of 21.01s.

