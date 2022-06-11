The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, concluded its special national convention where it elected Bola Tinubu as its presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

The former Lagos State governor secured 1,271 votes to win the party’s flag. His closest challenger, ex-minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi got 316 votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

The two-day national convention was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, amidst tight security and disruption of government activities as most government agencies around the Three-Arm Zone were forced to shut down.

Pre-convention

The choice of weekdays by the APC for its convention and barricade of access roads to the Eagle Square led to the shutdown of some MDAs and the National Assembly. On Monday, there was an altercation between security personnel and civil servants who tried to access their offices.

Even journalists cleared to cover the event were not spared from brutality. PREMIUM TIMES reported how police officers at the venue teargassed journalists and used horses to attack them.

Furthermore, the choice of weekdays also put a strain on transportation in the entire city, as the blockage of roads meant diversion to other roads and coupled with the fuel scarcity in the city, people in Abuja faced hardship in those three days.

Poor planning at the APC convention

Despite extending the event by one week, and holding it for three days, the primary was a far cry from the PDP’s convention which was smooth and transparent.

Although the PDP had only 774 delegates, the process was so smooth the election and announcement of results happened before midnight.

The reverse was the case in the convention of the ruling party, from accreditation of delegates to the main voting. In the course of the accreditation, the ad hoc staff from Lagos protested that the committee removed their names from the list.

The protest delayed the process for a while until the intervention of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who was the chairman of the accreditation committee. Several mistakes were made by the accreditation committee that almost truncated the process.

Allegation of change of delegates list

Less than an hour into voting on Wednesday, delegates from Anambra State accused the election committee of changing the delegates list. According to some of the delegates, they were accredited on Tuesday and issued tags. However, when they were about to vote, the election committee brought out a separate list and called for fresh accreditation.

After about 45 minutes of protest, the committee allowed the delegates to vote. The protest almost led to a fist fight between election committee members and some delegates.

The official explanation was that there was a mix-up of the delegates list and it was resolved. Subsequently, it became glaring that the mix-up was not peculiar to Anambra State.

After delegates from Bayelsa voted, voting was paused for about two hours. The official explanation was that the committee on security had to clear the voting area.

It later became obvious that the explanation was a lie, judging by the way the co-chairmen of the election committee, governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Hope Uzodinma of Imo, were moving around frantically trying to sort out the delegates’ list.

Voting did not resume until the list was sorted out around 4 a.m. At this point, most of the delegates were exhausted and some had slept off, most of them on the bare floor

Hostility against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by Southwest delegates

All through the convention, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo endured hostility from delegates from the southwest. This came from the notion that the vice president should not have contested against Mr Tinubu, his erstwhile political leader.

On Tuesday, when the vice president arrived at the venue and tried to greet the delegates, the hostility forced him back to his car. The chants of ‘betrayer” ‘traitor’ were deafening at the ground.

APC Governors take over

The decision of Mr Buhari not to endorse any of the candidates handed the party to the governors, who decided to back the former Lagos State governor.

The governors had earlier on Monday pushed back against the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, who had announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Tinubu acknowledged the role of the governors in getting him the ticket.

‘To the governors, I don’t even know what I did right that gave you the confidence of nominating me today, but I have one man right on my left side (Atiku Bagudu), they have been worrying us, but in full cycle, we worry and eliminate them.”

Also, the endorsement of Mr Tinubu by Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi signalled the direction of the governors.

Gbajabiamila effect

Mr Tinubu was full of praise for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

This may not be unconnected with the fact that the conversation around Mr Tinubu’s presidency appeared to have been stronger in the House of Representatives.

While Mr Tinubu was hospitalised in the United Kingdom, the Leader of the House, Ado Dogwa, led some members of the Northern Caucus to visit him.

During the visit, Ahmed Lado, a member of the House from Niger State, referred to Mr Tinubu as “Mr President”.

Ministers stayed away

Most cabinet ministers stayed away from partisan activities during this election.

Some allies of Mr Tinubu, who are members of the Federal Executive Council, stayed away from the election.

Setting the tone for the general election

From Mr Tinubu’s acceptance speech, Nigerians will have to brace themselves for another campaign filled with inflammatory rhetorics.

Words like devour and eliminate were used by the candidate.

“The cat that lies down quietly is not a pretension of death but breeding of its energy to devour its enemies. Now we are here, we will roar. We will do it. We will tell Poverty Development Party. They call themselves PDP, 16 years of failures of wastefulness, we day step aside, be buried and leave the way for us. We will repair our country.”

Muslim-Muslim

The issue of Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket was raised at the convention by Nicholas Felix, who later stepped down for the vice president. According to Mr Felix, the country cannot afford a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“Apart from North and South, Nigerians are divided along the line of two religions—Muslims and Christians. We cannot have a Muslim/Muslim ticket in this election, that is why I have decided to support the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.”

Earlier, the Tinubu Campaign Organisation claimed that some persons were targeting delegates with text messages that Mr Tinubu will pick a Muslim northerner as running mate.

Despite the challenges, the party has produced a candidate. And the candidate has commenced fence-mending in the party in preparation for the campigns and election .

