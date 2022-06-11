The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the anchor of the popular Human Rights Radio in Abuja, Ahmed Isah, have disagreed on the latter’s crowdfunding campaign to end the prolonged strike by the university workers’ union.

The president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, who was in the studio of the radio station on Saturday announced that the union would distance itself from the campaign and that its name should be removed.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported Mr Isah’s announcement that he will mediate between the striking lecturers and the Nigerian government.

Details soon…

