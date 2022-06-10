President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and other party members to work together and ensure victory for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.

Mr Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of PGF, Atiku Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi State, said Mr Tinubu is no stranger to the governors.

The excerpts of the letter was released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

In the letter, Mr Buhari commended the Kebbi State governor, who served as the chairman of the election committee of the just-concluded convention, for his professional and efficient conduct of the primary election.

“I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors Forum.

‘‘Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC Governors. This indeed demonstrates the camaraderie that brought us together over 8 years ago.

‘‘The party primaries were peacefully conducted and the delegates have selected the candidate to carry the APC flag in the 2023 Presidential Primaries,” he said.

The president said he looks forward to working with the governors to ensure Mr Tinubu wins the 2023 election.

‘‘Today, as a patriotic APC member and stakeholder, I trust that you will come together to work with our candidate to win the 2023 elections.

‘‘In the past 7 years in government, we have achieved a lot. However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained.

‘‘Our candidate, His Excellency, Sen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no stranger to you. He is our friend and brother. We know his commitment, his track record, and his capacity to lead our party to success. So now is the time for all of us to come together and march forward, as we did in 2015, to a convincing APC victory.

‘‘I look forward to working closely with APC Governors to support Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our APC candidates to success in 2023.

‘‘While I wish our great part success in the 2023 elections, please accept, the assurances of my consideration and personal regards,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Tinubu emerged as the flagbearer of the APC after defeating 13 other aspirants, including Mr Buhari’s deputy, Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president got a paltry 235 votes to come third behind Mr Tinubu, who amassed 1,271 votes and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who got 316 votes.

Eight persons also stepped down from the presidential race at the convention ground with seven of them endorsing the former Lagos State governor and one supporting Mr Osinbajo.

