A mobile court in Jigawa State on Wednesday sentenced Baffa Turaki to six months imprisonment for adulterating fertiliser.

The judge, Mannir Abdullahi, jailed Mr Turaki, 40 after he pleaded guilty to adulterating fertiliser with the intention of selling it.

He said the action is contrary to Section 184 of Penal Code Law.

The suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison with an option of paying a fine of N80,000.00

The judge so ruled that the accused should serve three weeks in prison without the option of a fine.

The judge also ruled that during the period of being in prison, the accused must promise to be of good behaviour or will be made to serve three months in a custodial facility.

The exhibits recovered from the accused were seized and disposed of by the court.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Jigawa State, Adamu Shehu, said the convict was arrested on 4th June, by personnel of the NSCDC in the Hadejia Local Government Area.

Mr Shehu said he was arrested when he was about to sell the adulterated bag of NPK fertilizer at the agricultural produce and grains market in Hadejia.

He said the accused mixed the fertiliser with sand.

“Following the arrest, investigation led to the discovery of seven (7) additional bags of similar adulterated fertilizer in his possession.

” He confessed to be making the said fertilizer in his house and selling to unsuspecting members of the public at its original market value of N16,000 per bag,” Mr Shehu said.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023