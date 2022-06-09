The first runner up at the APC presidential primary, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the winner, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Amaechi, the immediate past transportation minister, did this in a letter he personally signed, a copy of which he sent to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon.

In the letter, Mr Amaechi said the victory of the former Lagos governor will strengthen the ruling party for victory in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Amaechi, who scored 316 votes in Tuesday’s shadow election to come second behind Mr Tinubu who polled 1271 votes, pledged to work toward Mr Tinubu and the ruling party’s success in the general elections.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energise the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution, which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections,” Mr Amaechi said.

“As you embark on this historic journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023 and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians.”

Another aspirant, Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, who took the fourth position with 152 votes, had also congratulated Mr Tinubu.

However, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who recorded 235 votes to return in the third position, has not issued a statement to congratulate his estranged political mentor, Mr Tinubu.



