The first runner up at the APC presidential primary, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the winner of the primary, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Amaechi, the immediate past transportation minister, congratulated the winner in a letter he personally signed which was sent to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon.

‘Congratulations on your well deserved victory …,” Mr Amaechi wrote.

“I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos governor scored 1,271 votes to win the APC primary.

Mr Amaechi came second by scoring 316 votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

More details later…

