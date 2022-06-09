Claim: A video, currently being circulated on social media, especially on Whatsapp, suggests that northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday shortly after the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate.

Verdict: The claim is misleading. DUBAWA discovered that the event took place early this year during a condolence visit to the family of Dahiru Mangal, a business magnate in Katsina.

Full Text:

Barely 24 hours after former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, emerged as the flagbearer of the ruling APC, some social media users have started circulating a video suggesting that northern governors met with PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In the 29 seconds video, Atiku was captured in a room with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Yobe State Governor, Maimala Buni, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru, among others.

The text that accompanied the video alleged conspiracy against Mr Tinubu by the northern APC leaders following his emergence as the party’s flagbearer.

The video was captioned: “Northern APC governors and Senate President went to visit Atiku. These are people that just handed the ticket of their party to Bola Tinubu and in less than 24 hours they are flocking together with the flag bearer of an opposition party.

“If this is not a conspiracy then tell me what it is. They collected all his dollar, gave him ticket and turned their backs immediately 🤔😅. We are just being played for fools!”

DUBAWA observed that some Nigerians believed the video, as someone who reacted to it on a Whatsapp group insisted that many northern leaders will dump APC for PDP.

Verification:

DUBAWA conducted a frame by frame analysis of the video on the InVid Video verification tool. Results from the analysis show that the earliest version of the video first surfaced on the internet on January 22, 2022 when Atiku paid a condolence visit to the family of Dahiru Mangal, a business magnate in Katsina, who lost his 85-year-old mother.

Dahiru Mangal is the Chairman of Afdin Group, owners of Max Air, Afdin Petroleum, Afdin Construction, among others.

Further checks by DUBAWA led to a tweet by the PDP presidential candidate posted on his verified Twitter handle on the condolence visit to the Katsina business magnate.

The tweet read, “Earlier today (January 22), I paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal in Katsina over the loss of his beloved mother and matriarch of their family, Hajiya Murja Bara’u. I pray that Almighty Allah will comfort the family and grant her Aljannah Firdaus in Paradise.”

A close observation by DUBAWA shows that images in the pictures correlate with shots from the video. All persons in the video dressed just as depicted in the images.

Conclusion:

The post alleging that APC northern governors visited Atiku after the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate is misleading. DUBAWA discovered that the event took place early this year during a condolence visit to the family of Dahiru Mangal, a business magnate in Katsina .

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023