One person was killed on Wednesday when a fire razed a filling station in Aba, Abia State.

The incident occurred at about 5 a.m. at the filling station, Chibayno, along Ikot Ekpene Road.

A witness, who identified himself simply as Tochukwu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the inferno started when a truck discharging its content, at a suspected oil bunkering company close to the station, caught fire.

“They have up to four trucks that usually bring bunkering materials to them which they transfer to their tanks and distribute (to customers).

“So, when they were transloading, the truck caught fire and the whole place was reduced to ashes,” he said.

He said firefighters later came and successfully put off the fire, although the damage had been done before they arrived.

“I am seeing one person lying dead now, but some people ran off the station even as fire was burning them. But I can’t say if they died later,” Mr Tochukwu added.

When contacted, the Acting Director, Abia State Fire Service, Arua Nnanna, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He expressed suspicion that there was an illegal oil business going on in the area.

Mr Nnanna, who also confirmed that one person was burnt to death, said he deployed firefighters to the area and that the situation had been brought under control.

“My worry is that I don’t know what is going on at that time. Is it the actual time for them to do sales? That means there is an illegal activity that’s going on there that might have caused that kind of inferno,” he said.

“And I noticed that a lot of trucks were parked within that area. Another thing is that there was a casualty. Somebody was burnt,” Mr Nnanna said.

The fire chief said he would report to the state government for decisive action as soon as he was done gathering the details of the incident.

