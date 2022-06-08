The ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, has taken an early lead at the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Only 10 of the ballot boxes used had been sorted at the time of this report with actual counting yet to start.

However, the sorting involves the mentioning of the name of the candidate on each of the ballot papers as selected by the voter.

A PREMIUM TIMES review of the sorting shows that Mr Tinubu has over 50 per cent of the votes sorted so far.

Other candidates who have gotten significant votes are ex-transport minister Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The sorting of votes was still ongoing at the time of this report.

A total of 23 aspirants were cleared by the APC for the primary election. PREMIUM TIMES reported how seven of them stepped down for Mr Tinubu at the start of the primary while one stepped down for Mr Osinbajo.

