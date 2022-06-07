The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has withdrawn from the presidential race and declared his support for the ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.
Mr Fayemi announced his decision to withdraw at the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling party, APC.
Messrs Fayemi and Tinubu are two of the 23 aspirants seeking to be the flagbearer of the APC.
Before Mr Fayemi announced his decision, two other presidential aspirants, Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun, also announced their decision to step down for Mr Tinubu.
Follow our live updates of the presidential primary here.
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999