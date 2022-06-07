The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has withdrawn from the presidential race and declared his support for the ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Fayemi announced his decision to withdraw at the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling party, APC.

Messrs Fayemi and Tinubu are two of the 23 aspirants seeking to be the flagbearer of the APC.

Before Mr Fayemi announced his decision, two other presidential aspirants, Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun, also announced their decision to step down for Mr Tinubu.

