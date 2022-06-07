Three of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn from the race and declared their support for the ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, ex-Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio, and ex-Ogun State Governor,Ibikunle Amosun announced their decisions to step down for Mr Tinubu at the ongoing presidential primary of the party holding in Abuja.

The three men were among the 23 aspirants, including Mr Tinubu, seeking to be the presidential candidate of the APC.

After his announcement, Mr Akpabio asked delegates of his state and others across other states to vote for Mr Tinubu.

“For 2023, I want to join you to go with the president that has vision…

“I will join the next president with a vision. And as I withdraw now, I urge all the delegates, the delegates from Akwa Ibom State and all others to vote for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu,” he said amidst cheers from the crowd.

Mr Tinubu was seen, seconds later, smiling at Mr Akpabio.

Next to deliver his speech was Ibikunle Amosun, who after a short while announced his decision to withdraw from the race and asked his supporters to vote for Mr Tinubu in the “spirit of fairness.”

Shortly afterwards, Mr Fayemi also announced his withdrawal from the race.

“I am prepared to sacrifice my ambition to become president of this country. I am a young man and have a lot of time ahead of me.

“…I urge all my delegates in Ekiti and the South west to accord me the respect and offer support to Bola Tinubu. I am not doing him a favour but a duty of care for Nigeria,” he said.

The APC presidential primary is underway.

While aspirants are currently addressing the delegates, a few more are expected to pull out of the race.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023