The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has received a hostile welcome to the Eagle Square venue of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from a section of South-west delegates.

Mr Osinbajo, who is one of the contenders for the presidential ticket of the APC, arrived at the convention ground at 7.25 p.m. accompanied by the director-general of his campaign, Kabiru Gaya, and the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

However, as the delegates from his home South-west region noticed his arrival, chants of “betrayer’ ‘”thief” and other derogatory slogans rose from their pavilions.

The vice president had attempted to come out of his vehicle to greet the delegates, but the hostel environment forced him to go back.

However, voices of support for him rose from among his supporters as the vice president moved to the State Box to await the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

