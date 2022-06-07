Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Mondaý met with the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

However, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, who was supposed to be at the meeting, was absent.

The governors, therefore, decided to meet Mr Adamu at his residence to further discuss the convention.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the declaration by Mr Adamu that Ahmad Lawan is the consensus candidate adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The national chairman had informed the NWC members during their meeting at the national secretariat that Mr Lawan was the consensus candidate of the party but that other aspirants were free to continue the contest.

The declaration was rejected by members of the NWC, who discarded the idea as Mr Adamu’s ‘opinion’.

Briefing journalists after the meeting with the governors, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, said the party is yet to adopt a consensus.

He said the meeting will continue at the Abuja home of Mr Adamu.

Earlier, the APC governors from the north met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the meeting, the governors maintained that power must shift to the south.

President Buhari also told them that he had not endorsed any candidate.

