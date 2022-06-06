Hours before the start of the APC convention, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of northern states who are members of the ruling party, APC.

The meeting is being held at the State House in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The meeting is being held hours before the APC picks its presidential candidate for next year’s general election.

The majority of the Northern APC governors had earlier called on the party to pick its presidential candidate from Southern Nigeria.

Fourteen of the APC’s 22 state governors govern states in Northern Nigeria.

