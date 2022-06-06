President Muhammadu Buhari and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sunday night met at the Presidential Villa ahead of the national convention of the party scheduled for Monday.

Among those at the meeting were the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Others include former national chairpersons of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun and Bisi Akande, as well as some governors.

The agenda of the meeting is not known. However, it was gathered that it may not be unconnected with the quest to produce a consensus candidate at the APC National convention holding on Monday to Wednesday.

This meeting is coming a day after Mr Buhari met behind closed-doors with the 23 presidential aspirants of the party.

During Saturday’s meeting, the president urged the aspirants to seek a consensus candidate among themselves.

“I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members,” Mr Buhari said at the meeting with the aspirants.

