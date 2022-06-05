A grim week for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ended on a positive note with two key developments arriving in quick succession Saturday night to disperse the dark clouds gathering over the party.

The party, penultimate week, got an extra week for the nomination of its presidential candidate, following the shift by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the deadline for the submission of the lists of candidates for the 2023 General Election.

The electoral umpire announced the shift on May 27, while delegates to the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were already arriving in Abuja. This left the main opposition party with no choice than to go ahead with the event. On Saturday, it nominated a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate for the second consecutive presidential election.

The APC, which convention was to immediately follow on May 30 and 31, rescheduled its to June 6-8, ignoring accusations by the PDP and some civil society groups that it forced INEC to make the shift.

However, it turned out to be a week from hell for the ruling party, until a flurry of activities Saturday night lightened the gloom.

The first Ray’s of light came when governors representing 11 northern states issued a statement, asking the APC to nominate its flag bearer from the South.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country,” the governors said in the statement signed by all of them.

By that statement, the governors disclaimed the view being spread by some party members that only a northern candidate can compete against the PDP candidate. The same sentiment had apparently influenced the decision by the PDP to abandon its zoning tradition, resulting in the nomination of Mr Abubakar.

A few hours after the northern governors’ statement, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the 23 presidential aspirants and urged them to work towards producing a consensus candidate from among them.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members,” Mr Buhari said at the meeting.

The president’s tone and careful choice of words at the meeting were significantly different from when he met the 22 APC state governors on Tuesday and dropped what was quickly interpreted as a bombshell, by urging the governors to support him in “picking his successor.

His earlier remarks had seemed to confirm the speculation that he had a “preferred candidate.” That speculation had arisen from a statement he made in an interview with Channel TV in January on his preferred candidate.

The statement also seemed to support the shenanigans going on in the party, which had forced the postponement of the national convention to its current schedule.

Before that postponement and even as the earlier May 29-30 date approached, the party appeared to be deliberately sabotaging or muddling up its own nomination processes. The APC repeatedly shuffled its schedules for the purchase and submission of nomination forms, refused to screen the aspirants or make visible preparations for the convention.

Thus when the president told the governors that he wanted to pick his successor, it sounded like a desperate final attempt to shut out a candidate.

The governors had after the meeting immediately gone into a conclave to recommend candidates for his consideration.

To many observers, the target of the consensus candidate proposition was plain.

Mr Tinubu bears the title of national leader of the party and is widely regarded as the man to beat in the APC presidential primary.

But for reasons that have not been fully explained, the president insinuated not to want his old political ally to take the ticket and, even more strangely, had also chosen not to tell Mr Tinubu so, except by subterfuge.

According to his close associates, after Mr Tinubu decided to declare his presidential bid last October, he went to the Aso Rock Villa to inform the president.

“He had told us that if the president was not warm to his ambition, he would drop it but would insist that the president involved him in determining who the candidate would be. But when the president responded by saying, “Oh fine, let’s see who will come out to declare after you have declared,’ Jagaban took it as an endorsement of his ambition by the president,” one of the associates told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Buhari was never oblivious of Mr Tinubu’s ambition. From the beginning of their talks which culminated in the formation of the APC in February 2013, Mr Buhari had envisioned both of them running for president together, until he accepted that he could not run with a fellow Muslim as his sidekick.

But after his election in 2015, the president appeared to have kept Mr Tinubu at bay as a tiny circle of relatives, aides and old associates, called the cabal by the Nigerian media, seemed to take control.

In his astonishing outburst in Abeokuta on Thursday, Mr Tinubu said: “Since he became the president, I have never got ministerial slots, I didn’t collect any contract, I have never begged for anything from him,” confirming how the president had kept him out of the loop despite his roles in the formation of the APC and repeated elections of Mr Buhari.

However, it was not the first time such complaint would come to the public from his end. In February 2018, Oluremi, the senator wife of Mr Tinubu, said during an appearance on TV Continental’s ‘Your View’ in Lagos: “I was hurt with, you know, what they did to my husband after the campaign. Occasionally I’ll chip in and say, you’re still helping out? Why are you helping out? But he would often reply: ‘This country matters to me most.’”

The two appeared to have mended fence when the president announced that Mr Tinubu would take full charge of his reelection campaign in 2019. It is now safe to say that Mrs Tinubu’s mood has not changed much over her husband’s influence in the second term of Mr Buhari’s presidency.

According to some analysts, Mr Tinubu should have seen the handwriting on the wall from the weeks after his declaration in January.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared too on April 11, two days after the then Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, announced his own bid at a grand ceremony in Port Hacourt.

By the time the party finally closed the sale of nomination forms on May 10, 28 aspirants had purchased the N100 million forms, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, who until then were not associated with the APC.

The multiplicity of aspirants and the circus around the interests of especially Messrs Jonathan and Emefiele showed that something fishy was going on in the ruling party. It soon became clear who the target was.

One of the aspirants who resigned as minister last month told PREMIUM TIMES that all of them bought the forms in anticipation of endorsement by the president, “except Tinubu.”

According to the aspirant, “I have gone around some states to meet with the delegates but that is only as Plan B. We are all looking up to the president but unfortunately, nobody knows his mind.”

The chairman of the APC presidential screening committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, corroborated that claim on Thursday when he said all the aspirants accepted consensus as an option for selecting the party’s candidate, except one of them who said he would only accept the option if he is the choice. No prize for guessing who that aspirant is.

The party’s nomination forms include a withdrawal form which requires aspirants to affirm that they agreed to withdraw for the consensus candidate of the party. Mr Tinubu reportedly refused to sign that form.

One of the options the Electoral Act 2022 stipulates for nomination of candidates is consensus. Section 84 states:

“(9) A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.

“(10) Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions.”

But in Nigeria’s ruling party, consensus was being turned into a bye-word for imposition, in this case by the president.

Buhari’s hands?

Until that Tuesday meeting with the governors, the president had feigned aloofness to the process while the media blamed the cabal for the shenanigans in the party.

Had he finally shown his hands at that meeting?

It is noteworthy that many newspapers missed that bombshell in their first reports, largely focusing on earlier paragraphs where he dictated the qualities the party should look for in its potential presidential candidate.

His media aide, Femi Adesina, who flew to Spain with the president immediately after the meeting with the governors, later said the president did not ask to handpick his successor, indicating that the two paragraphs containing that request were added to the text later made available to journalists.

The president’s speech expectedly created a storm in the newspapers and social media, with many interpreting it as the president telling Mr Tinubu to hang up his boots.

It was a surprise, therefore, that the day after, Mr Tinubu appeared in Calabar in continuation of his campaign. In his delegation was the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, who had attended the meeting with the president and subsequent ones that the governors held on the same issue.

Was the trip an indication that Mr Tinubu did not believe he was the main target for elimination from the race? Or was he baring his own teeth and telling the president to expect a fight? His outburst in Abeokuta on Thursday supported the latter conjecture.

Mr Tinubu on Saturday tried to temper the sting of his remarks on the president. In a statement he personally signed, the aspirant said: “Let me also erase any doubt. My respect and regard for President Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of this nation and as a person are high and unfailing. I shall never denigrate him.

“I certainly did not do so in Abeokuta. We have been political partners for a long time and I hope that our partnership continues well into the future. I would do nothing to jeopardise it. I believe our party is the best hope for the nation to right itself. I believe I have a future role larger than the one I now have. I also believe President Buhari has a continuing and important role to play even after his tenure as president is over,” Mr Tinubu added.

How far can Tinubu go?

Notwithstanding the apology, it appeared by Saturday afternoon that Mr Tinubu’s goose was cooked. There was no way they would allow him to run in the primary, people were saying on social media.

Responding to a question from a journalist on the issue, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, said the party might punish him for insulting the president.

“We are saddened by what we saw in the video and pray that we don’t see such again. I, as the chairman of this party, have a duty to stand by Mr President.”

But the North-West National Vice Chairman of the party, Salihu Lukman, said Mr Adamu was only expressing his personal opinion and that the issue should not be blown out of proportion.

“We all, including Asiwaju himself, acknowledged that it was unfortunate that he made those statements and it is his right to express his frustration, it should be recognised as such. But nobody, no matter the position of the person, can use it against him unless the party follows due process through the rightful organs of the party to discuss it.”

When the party announced that it had cleared only 13 “youthful” aspirants, it was widely speculated that he was among the 10 excused. But he wasn’t.

Buhari not after Tinubu?

Does the president’s action on Saturday show that the rift between him and Mr Tinubu exist only in people’s imagination? That rift seemed real and foreboding for the APC and was a source of concern for party members.

Or did Mr Tinubu’s outburst force his adversaries into a quick retreat?

The president on Saturday did not come across as one who wants to impose a candidate on the party.

If that is the case, the former Lagos governor is still in the race. But will his outburst in Abeokuta affect his chances, even if there is no official machination to stop him in his track? How far can he go?

Mr Tinubu’s nomination forms were signed by 12 state governors. Many of the aspirants agree off the record that he is the one most likely to win a contested primary and that he has enough support across the country to run a strong presidential campaign.

The party has advised 10 of the 23 aspirants to withdraw, as they are deemed to have no path to nomination or the capacity to win the general election.

It is not known yet if the three other northern aspirants will accept the counsel of their governors and leave the field for the southern aspirants.

If they do, there may be just nine aspirants left in the race, two days to the convention.

On Saturday, Southwest leaders again broached with their aspirants the idea of a consensus but the effort again failed. No matter how many names appear on the ballot at the convention Tuesday evening, the bets will be on only three of them.

Atiku’s deft post-primary moves

It is easy to forget that Atiku Abubakar was elected the presidential candidate of the PDP only a week ago. Since then, the former vice president’s deft moves has drawn his vanquished opponents to his side and is reconciling the party ahead of the general election.

The reconciliation began even before the first vote was cast for Mr Abubakar at the May 29 National Convention in Abuja when Aminu Tambuwal announced his withdrawal for him.

The National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, considered the gesture of the Sokoto State governor so significant that he called him the “hero of the convention” during a visit to Mr Tambuwal’s house in Abuja a day after the primary.

But it was the appeasement of the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike that best demonstrates the effectiveness of Mr Abubakar’s charm offensive. The governor ran such a strong race that he believed he would have won had the Northern power brokers not turned the tide by orchestrating Mr Tambuwal’s withdrawal.

Mr Wike was so bitter that he walked out of the convention before the election was called and did not mince his words afterwards in condemning Mr Tambuwal’s action and the party for allowing the announcement just before voting got underway.

Yet, it took Mr Abubakar only a few days to suck out the bad blood from the governor’s heart after visiting him at home in Abuja on Monday. The governor returned the visit and has pledged his commitment to the PDP’s and Mr Abubakar’s causes at the general election.

However, nervous days remain ahead as the candidate walks the tight rope of picking his running mate. On this, he is reported to be working with the Board of Trustees of the party and his long-time friend, Mr Ayu.

Picking a running mate after such a bruising primary is a tricky business even for the politically adroit like Mr Abubakar. Mr Wike won 237 votes from the 667 delegates at the convention. A PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that he picked those votes from across the country, indicating a wide network of support. This newspaper reported that he is in the frame for the vice presidential pick.

But picking him may also annoy those whose support helped Mr Abubakar to beat him. Some of them would have secured pledges of appointment or other promises before throwing their support behind him.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State pulled the state’s delegates behind Mr Abubakar. He has also been mentioned as a possible running mate. His state is almost as strategic as Rivers, so how would he understand being overlooked, especially for the chief target of their alliance at the primary? The two South-south governors are also said not to be friends.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023