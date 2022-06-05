Scores of worshippers, including children, died on Sunday when some gunmen invaded St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Some worshippers also sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for treatment.

This newspaper could not immediately ascertain the number of those that died in the incident as seen in some of the videos currently circulating online.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in Ondo State, did not immediately respond to phone calls or a text message.

Details later.

