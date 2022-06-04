President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting started at 9 p.m. on Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Some of the presidential aspirants at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, ex-transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The meeting is holding less than 48 hours before the APC commences its presidential primary to elect its presidential candidate for next year’s general election.

A total of 23 presidential aspirants are still in contention to be the party’s candidate.

However, President Buhari recently told APC state governors that he wants to pick his successor and needs their support to do so.

Details later…

