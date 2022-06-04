President Muhammadu Buhari will host all presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) tonight (Saturday).

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with journalists on the report of the screening committee.

Although Mr Adamu did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, he said Mr Buhari would interact with the aspirants.

Mr Adamu dismissed reports that the screening committee headed by John Oyegun disqualified 10 presidential aspirants. He explained that the committee did not screen out aspirants, but instead graded them on certain criteria.

“Nobody has been disqualified. We have the report. No aspirant has been disqualified. It is like sitting in an exam. Even if you pass, there is grading. There is first class, second class upper and the rest.

“As it stands, no aspirant has been disqualified. As a matter of fact, the president has invited all of them to the villa for interaction,” the national chairman said.

On Tuesday, the president held a meeting with the APC governors with Mr Adamu in attendance.

At the meeting, the president spoke on the process of picking his successor, while asking the governors to support him in picking the right successor.

““In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,” Mr Buhari said.

After the meeting, the president left for Spain on a state visit. He came back on Friday.

The governors have had several meetings to consider the request by the president but those meetings have ended in deadlock as they failed to agree on zoning.

It is not clear if the president will declare his preferred candidate at the meeting tonight.

The ruling party has fixed its convention for June 6 to 8.

