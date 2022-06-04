Two police officers were, on Thursday, killed when gunmen attacked Nkpamte Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Nkpamte is a remote community, just a few kiolemeters from Igbo-Eze North Local Government Headquarters.

Emeka Peter, a resident of the area, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened at a Royal Mass Transit Workshop located in the area.

He said the incident has thrown many residents into fear.

“Even today (Saturday) we have been hearing gunshots. Everybody is afraid because you don’t know who is who,” Mr Peter said.

When contacted on Saturday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the two police officers were shot by the gunmen during a gun duel in the area.

“The two police officers were immediately moved to the hospital, but were unfortunately confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The police spokesperson said investigation and manhunt had commenced to track down the suspects.

Increased attacks

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated in recent times with attacks by armed persons reported almost on a daily basis across the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials, and facilities.

The Nigerian government accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Leader of the secessionist group, Mr Kanu, is currently being detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.

Mr Kanu appeared in court on May 18 in continuation of his trial. He is billed to appear in court again on June 28.

