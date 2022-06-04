The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said his decision to withdraw from the PDP presidential primary election was his own way of strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

Mr Tambuwal stepped down for a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, just before voting commenced. He also asked his supporters to vote for Mr Abubakar.

While addressing his supporters on Friday evening at Sokoto Government House, Mr Tambuwal, for the first time, stated publicly the reason behind his withdrawal.

“What we have done is for the good of our party and the country. I appreciate everyone of you that prayed for me and our party. The sacrifice that I have made on your behalf is aimed at strengthening our party, our democracy, and; by the grace of God, soft landing our polity,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal said he was taught by his leaders to make sacrifice for others, especially for the good of the country.

He called on the people of the state and Nigerians to vote for the PDP.

“This is in consonance with the teachings of our leaders and the [emulation] of the examples they have given to us in the past: that we must continue to make sacrifice for the good of all of us and our country.

“I thank the people of Sokoto state and all my supporters across the country for their support. Rest assured, we shall work assiduously for the victory of our party come 2023 General Elections.”

Campaign teams’ meeting

Meanwhile, the campaign team for Mr Tambuwal has met with that of Mr Abubakar in Abuja as part of strategies towards selling the Adamawa-born politician to Nigerians.

Mr Tambuwal’s spokesperson, Muhammad Bello, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, said the campaign team led by a retired military general, Tunde Ogbeha, had other members including Emeka Ihedioha, Bello Suleiman, Mahdi Aliyu – Gusau, Yemi Arokodare, Mariya Waziri, Nicholas Msheliza, Steve Emelieze,Paul Kazeem and Fatima Saleh.

After the visit, Mr Abubakar wrote on his social media platforms that he “excitedly paused my domestic activities to receive our able Gov Aminu Tambuwal when he paid me a courtesy visit.”

He added that they “discussed a wide range of issues, especially the need for our party, the PDP, to stand united ahead of the 2023 elections,” reaffirming that the party remains “one family,” calling on all Nigerians to join it to rescue and rebuild the country in 2023.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023