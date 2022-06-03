The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has disqualified 10 presidential aspirants of the party.

The chairman of the committee, John Odigeie-Oyegun, disclosed this on Friday while submitting its report to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

He did not however disclose the names of the aspirants disqualified.

The committee had screened the 23 presidential aspirants on Monday and Tuesday.

Those screened were a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu; a cleric, Tunde Bakare; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; former governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima and Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of Transportation.

Others are former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Felix Nicholas, a pastor; the only female presidential aspirant, Uju Ken-Ohanenye; a senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Tein Jack-Rich; former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information, Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, were also screened.

