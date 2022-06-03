Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Anambra counterpart, Charles Soludo, have entered the frame as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, continues his search for a running mate.

Mr Abubakar won the PDP presidential primary at the national convention of the party held on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Wike came second in the contest that involved 10 other candidates after Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal stepped down for Mr Atiku just before the delegates began voting.

The Rivers State governor was bitter over the manner of his loss, especially with the organisers of the convention for allowing Mr Tambuwal to announce his withdrawal after earlier taking his turn at the podium to canvas for votes from the delegates.

He stormed out of the convention after realising from the sorting of votes that he had lost and refused to congratulate the winner until after Atiku visited him at his Abuja residence on Monday.

Mr Wike returned the gesture on Wednesday by visiting Atiku at home in Abuja, just as the candidate intensified the search for his running mate for the 2023 election.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Thursday that Mr Wike is one of the four prospects to which Atiku has recently turned his searchlight.

According to our sources, some party leaders and associates of Atiku believe that having Mr Wike on the ticket would facilitate total reconciliation in the party and help the PDP to go into the election as a united party.

Atiku is obliged to pick a southerner as his running mate. Mr Wike is from the South-South region and drew strong support from many parts of the country in his failed bid for the ticket of the party.

Those pushing for his selection are referencing the structure he has built across the country as put to use at the primary, and also his deep pocket which they said would be a big asset for mounting a strong campaign for the election.

But some party leaders have continued to dissuade Atiku against picking Mr Wike, saying he lack the temperament, maturity and comportment for a vice presidential office.

However, some other party leaders have been rooting for Mr Soludo who only this year assumed office as Anambra State governor.

Although Mr Soludo was a member of the PDP for several years and served as economic adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo who later appointed him as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, he was elected last year to his current job on the ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

But those pushing for his nomination are arguing that, as an economist, he would be most suitable for the role of Chairman of the National Economic Council, a position assigned to the vice president by the Constitution.

They also argued that his professional knowledge and experience will be useful to the president and the country in rebuilding the economy, which they said will be one of the greatest tasks awaiting the next president.

They also believe that his nomination would appease the South-East and stem the growing animosity towards the PDP in the region for ignoring the agitation for Igbo presidency.

It is, however, not clear whether Mr Soludo was aware that his candidature was being canvassed and whether he would be willing to give up his job in Awka for a new one in Abuja.

He could not be reached to comment for this story. He did not answer multiple calls made to his known telephone number. He also has yet to reply to a message sent to him.

His nomination may also rile PDP leaders in his home South-East and expose him to the same hostility from among them as faced by one of his predecessors as Anambra governor, Peter Obi, after Atiku also nominated him as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Obi last week left the PDP after being screened for the party’s presidential primary and has been nominated as the candidate of the Labour Party.

Atiku is also considering the duo of Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as he frantically seeks a running mate.

