Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the list of chairpersons of all the subcommittees to organise the national convention to elect a presidential candidate.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, on Wednesday, released a list of 18 subcommittees.

The party had fixed the presidential primary for June 6-8 after series of postponements.

The list is dominated by governors, excluding those running for the presidential ticket.

The governor of Gombe State, Muhammed Yahaya, will chair the committee on budget, while the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, will co-chair the committee.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will chair the committee on finance while Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is to chair accreditation and decoration committee.

Also, the duo of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former minister of interior, are to chair the committee on security and compliance.

Election planning committee is to be chaired by Governor Atiku Bagugu of Kebbi State and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state. The Transportation Committee will be headed by Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State with the support of Ramatu Aliyu, the minister of state for FCT.

Governor Babangana Zulum of Borno State and his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, are in charge of accommodation. The media and publicity committee has been entrusted to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Furthermore, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and Isaac Adewole, a former minister of health, will co-chair the committee on medical. The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is incharge of legal matters.

Meanwhile, venue and site servicing are within the responsibilities of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and FCT Minister Mohammed Bello. Election appeal will be chaired by Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State.

Hospitality and welfare committee is to be chaired by Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau State, and co-chaired by Sadiya Farouq, minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. The committees on protocols and digital communications are chaired by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Govenor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State respectively.

The committee on pre-convention/management/ rapporteur is to be chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. Also, Presidential Screening Appeal committee is headed by Governor Sani Bello of Niger State and co-chaired by Idris Wase, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Also, there is a committee on accreditation of diplomats to be chaired by Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the Senate and co-chair by Geoffrey Onyeama, minister for Foreign Affairs.

The convention will take place at the Eagle Square in Abuja. There are 23 aspirants in the race for the predidential ticket of the APC.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023