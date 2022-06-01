The Rivers State judicial commission of inquiry set up to investigate some financial transactions during the administration of Rotimi Amaechi can only investigate but has no powers to convict anyone, the Supreme Court ruled last Friday.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled against Mr Amaechi who had argued that he was denied a fair hearing by the commission of inquiry. The court also awarded N1 million cost against him.

On Friday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Olukayode Ariwoola, while dismissing Mr Amaechi’s appeal marked SC/911/2017, held that the mandate of the commission of inquiry was not to try anyone.

“The gist of this decision is to the effect that the commission of inquiry was to investigate some transactions, hence no one was on trial, hence the issue of denial of fair hearing, therefore, does not arise,” Adamu Jauro, who read the judgement, said.

However, while the main ruling was against Mr Amaechi, a presidential aspirant of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, the Supreme Court also declared that the commission had no power to convict Mr Amaechi or anyone else.

The Panel

In 2015, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe some transactions made by the Rivers government under Mr Amaechi, who was governor from 2007 to 2015.

Mr Amaechi refused to appear before the panel and instead filed a suit against it and the Rivers panel.

The panel eventually indicted Mr Amaechi and called for his prosecution.

Panel finding not Conviction

The Supreme Court in its judgment last Friday held that where a panel of inquiry makes far-reaching findings against persons, such findings do not constitute a conviction or determination of such persons’ rights and obligations under the law.

In a copy of the Supreme Court’s judgement seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Emmanuel Agim, who prepared the lead judgment, said a commission of inquiry remains a mere fact-finding body – lacking adjudicatory powers to prosecute anybody or determine disputes as to any rights or obligations of liabilities.

“It is also our very view and we hold that the 3rd respondent (the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry) is a fact-finding and an investigative body – a body exercising powers which are merely investigative in character and which do not have any legal force…”

Mr Agim noted that “The purpose of the investigation is to find out the facts or gather facts on the subject matter of inquiry.

“In doing so, it is not trying any person for the commission of any misconduct or crime. It does not engage in the trial of any person for anything. It merely gathers facts on the subject of the inquiry.

“Even if it (the commission) makes findings of facts that are adverse to a person (Amaechi), such adverse findings do not amount to a conviction for an offence or determination of his right and obligation.

“They remain mere finding of facts on the basis of which it would make recommendations to the appointing authority who may accept or reject them.

“If it rejects them, the matter ends there. If it accepts them and decides to take necessary action on the accepted recommendation, the white paper accepting the recommendation can be challenged in court,” the Supreme Court ruled.

Commission of Inquiry not a law court

The Supreme Court further explained that the panel of inquiry can not be equated with a court or an investigative agency.

“So a Commission of Inquiry is not a court. It is not a criminal investigation agency such as EFCC, ICPC and Police,” the apex court ruled.

“The designation of the commission of inquiry set up as a Judicial Commission of Inquiry and the fact it was headed by a serving or retired judicial officer cannot invest it with judicial powers or character and did not change its nature as a fact-finding or information-seeking body with no power to adjudicate, or in any manner determine any rights or obligations or try any person for the commission of a crime. It is not a civil or criminal trial.

“The purely fact-finding function of a commission of inquiry is what defines its nature and character as an administrative investigation and a non-judicial body.

“The description of such body as a judicial commission of inquiry does not change its character from being a fact-finding body,” the Supreme Court said.

Rivers will prosecute Amaechi over $15 million scandal

Meanwhile, Mr Wike said on Friday that his predecessor, Mr Amaechi, transferred an unjustified $15 million of public funds to Sahara Energy when Mr Amaechi was Rivers governor.

Mr Wike said his government is now ready to prosecute Mr Amaechi for the controversial transaction and others.

He said there was no justifiable reason for the financial transaction between the Rivers government and Sahara Energy.

Speaking at an interactive session with Rivers State stakeholders, which was televised live on Channels Television, on Friday, Mr Wike said the state government would initiate criminal proceedings against Mr Amaechi, who is a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor spoke hours after the Supreme Court judgement of Friday, which dismissed Mr Amaechi’s appeal challenging the existence of the Rivers State government’s judicial commission of inquiry.

“$15 million dollars was transferred from Rivers State government (treasury) through Access Bank Plc to Sahara Energy,” Mr Wike said.

“What did Sahara Energy do for us (Rivers State government) that we paid 15 million U.S. dollars?” the governor queried.

Criminal charges will be filed against Amaechi, Tonye Cole

Referring to the sale of the state’s assets – Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, and Olympia Hotel – and the award of contract for the execution of the monorail project, Mr Wike said: “criminal charges will be filed against Rotimi Amaechi, Sahara Energy and Tonye Cole.”

Mr Cole is the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, and co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, an energy conglomerate.

“You said Sahara Energy bought our gas turbines. If they bought our gas turbines, why are we paying them $15 million dollars? Did we borrow money from them? Where is the agreement to show that we borrowed money from them?” Mr Wike asked.

Flanked by the State House of Assembly Speaker, Ikuinyi Ibani, and former governor Celestine Omehia, Mr Wike said, “I am going to direct the Ministry of Justice to file criminal charges against Rotimi Amaechi, Sahara Energy and Tonye Cole.”

He recalled that despite corruption allegations against Mr Amaechi, the Nigerian Senate cleared him for a ministerial job in 2015.

In his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, Mr Amaechi, on Friday, said he is not on trial over corruption allegations against him by the Rivers State Government.

In a statement by Mr Amaechi’s media office on Friday, the presidential aspirant of the APC said the Supreme Court ruling vindicated him.

Efforts to get Messrs Amaechi and Cole to comment on Mr Wike’s threat of criminal trial were unsuccessful.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Amaechi’s spokesperson, David Iyofor, was yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ request for comments, despite his promise to do so.

Similarly, Mr Cole promised to get back to this reporter on Sunday but has yet to do so at the time of this report.

