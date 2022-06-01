The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim, has withdrawn from the race.

The party’s spokesperson, Yayanuwa Zainabari, said at a press conference in Bauchi on Tuesday that Mr Kashim withdrew from the race, citing personal reasons.

He said the PDP would soon follow due process to replace Mr Kashim.

“We shall make our position known within this week.

“The only option left for the party is to forward the name of his replacement to INEC for proper documentation,’’ he said.

Mr Zainabari added that the party would replace Mr Kashim with another competent, loyal and qualified member either through a fresh primary election or through affirmation as required by the party’s Constitution and the relevant laws.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Mr Kashim polled 655 votes from the 656 delegates that participated in the governorship primary election.

Mr Kashim is the immediate past Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Bala Mohammed tied down the PDP governorship ticket in the state.

READ ALSO: How Bala Mohammed tied down PDP governorship ticket while running for president

Mr Mohammed, a former senator and minister, lost in the PDP presidential primary held in Abuja on Saturday. He could only garner 20 votes in the election won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Sources within the party in the state informed this newspaper that Mr Kashim was only being used as a character in Governor Mohammed’s political subterfuge.

“The SSG is the governor’s Plan-B, should His Excellency fail to clinch the presidential ticket next week,” one source said last week.

“No doubt Kashim, who is barely known by many in Bauchi, is only helping his boss to hold forth until the presidential election primaries are concluded.”

Many agree that it is uncommon for a first-time governor who is hopeful of re-election to throw it away in the way Mr Mohammed and his SSG wanted Nigerians to believe.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023