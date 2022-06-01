The former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee screening presidential aspirants.

Mr Okorocha was screened at the Transcorp Hilton venue of the exercise on Tuesday night. He arrived around 9:20 p.m.

Earlier on Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Mr Okorocha bail with a directive that he should remain in custody until the bail conditions are met.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while granting Mr Okorocha bail, imposed a N500 million bail bond “with one surety in a likesome who must be within the jurisdiction of this court.”

Mr Ekwo directed the Federal High Court registry to verify the documents of property to be presented as bail bonds.

He also ordered Mr Okorocha, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly stealing state funds while he was governor, to deposit his international passport with the court registry.

Mr Okorocha was able to meet the bail conditions and make it to the venue of the screening.

Speaking to journalists after the screening, Mr Okorocha said he came directly from the EFCC’s custody to the venue.

“It was quite successful and I am the last to be screened at this late hours because I came straight from the EFCC headquarters,” he said.

He also agreed with the call for a consensus candidate, noting that the consensus can only be achieved by ensuring that all the aspirants are allowed to reach such agreement.

“Consensus is needed, but consensus is that some of us must agree that is what is meant by consensus. There must be a platform where all of us can agree and to say listen, let’s look at what other party is doing and who can really match the other party and most importantly who can cut across this nation,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday said the governors should back him to select his successor.

Mr Buhari had during a meeting with the governors said he will be offering leadership in the course of the transition.

Mr Buhari did not, however, say who his preferred option is.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also screened yesterday by the committee.

A total of 23 aspirants remain in the race for the APC’s presidential ticket.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023