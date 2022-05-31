A meeting the APC governors held Tuesday evening to discuss the stance of President Muhammadu Buhari on the party’s presidential candidate ended in a deadlock, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The meeting was held in Abuja, minutes after the APC governors had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors meeting is to reconvene at 8 p.m., one of them told this newspaper.

At the meeting with the president, Mr Buhari told the governors that he would like to pick his successor and wants the governors to support him to do so.

The president left for Spain immediately after his meeting with the governors.

Governors Meeting

At their own meeting, one of the governors told PREMIUM TIMES, members could not agree on how to implement the president’s request.

“We believe the president has not settled for any particular person and that is why some governors felt the best thing to do was to nominate two of us (one each from the north and south) to the president for consideration,” the source said.

The source said many northern governors, however, argued that no southern governor could defeat Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, in the presidential election; so the north should be given preference.

This angered some southern governors.

Some of the southern governors also argued that the nominees do not have to be state governors. This position is believed to have been pushed by governors loyal to some southern presidential candidates such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

Since the governors could not agree, they resolved to end the meeting and reconvene at 8 p.m.

Buhari’s Position

The APC holds its presidential primary from June 6 to 8.

At the meeting with the governors, Mr Buhari also stated the factors he would consider in supporting a presidential candidate among the 25 persons seeking to fly the APC flag.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.

