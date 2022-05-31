Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The governors are believed to be discussing President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to them earlier on Tuesday that he wants to pick his successor.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from two of the attendees that the governors’ meeting was still on at about 5:00 p.m.

Mr Buhari had at a Tuesday afternoon meeting told the APC governors that they should support him in picking the party’s presidential candidate.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,” Mr Buhari said.

At the meeting with the governors, Mr Buhari also stated the factors he would consider in supporting a presidential candidate among the 25 persons seeking to fly the APC flag.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.

The president left for Spain immediately after the meeting, presidential sources told PREMIUM TIMES; thus leaving the governors to discuss his message.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring details of the APC governors meeting in subsequent reports.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023