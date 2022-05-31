President Muhammadu Buhari has told governors of his party, APC, that he would want to pick his successor and needs the governors to support him to do so.

Mr Buhari said this Tuesday at a meeting with governors elected on the APC platform at the State House, Abuja.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,” the president said at the meeting which was also attended by the APC national chairman.

Mr Buhari told the governors that he realises the ‘compelling need’ for him to provide ‘stronger leadership to the party under this transition process.’

The stronger leadership, Mr Buhari said, is not only to ensure that APC’s electoral fortunes improve but also to ensure that the party ‘retains power at the centre’ by winning the presidential election.

The APC holds its presidential primary from June 6 to 8.

At the meeting with the governors, Mr Buhari also stated the factors he would consider in supporting a presidential candidate among the 25 persons seeking to fly the APC flag.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.

Details later…

