President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

All the APC governors except that of Kaduna are believed to be at the meeting. The Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is being represented by his deputy.

Also at the meeting is the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The meeting is being held a few days before the presidential primaries of the APC scheduled for June 6 to 8.

Details later…

