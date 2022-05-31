President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
All the APC governors except that of Kaduna are believed to be at the meeting. The Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is being represented by his deputy.
Also at the meeting is the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.
The meeting is being held a few days before the presidential primaries of the APC scheduled for June 6 to 8.
Details later…
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know