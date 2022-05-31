Twelve presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were on Monday screened by the party’s Screening Committee led by former National Chairman, John Oyegun.

The screening exercise is scheduled for two days, Monday and Tuesday, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had earlier inaugurated the committee.

Following the inauguration, the panel screened the aspirants one after the other.

Those screened so far are; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Felix Nicholas; a U.S.-based pastor, former Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, a serving senator, Ajayi Borroffice, former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

Others are; Uju Ken-Ohaneye, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima; former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and Tunde Bakare, a cleric.

Mr Tinubu, who is facing a petition over his education qualification, arrived at the venue with the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chiarman House Committee on Finance, James Faleke and others.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Tinubu explained how his government invested in ECONET, a mobile telecommunication company now known as Airtel.

He promised to establish commodity exchange board and fix the power sector.

Speaking to journalists after his screening, Mr Bakare said he will respect the decision of ther party if asked to step down.

“The party supremacy is the utmost essence. You cannot force your way through a party’s structure. The party has the final say. And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it,” Mr Bakare said.

Ms Ken-Ohaneye, the only female aspirant, also said she will respect the decision of the party if asked to step down.

“I want you to know that we are a family politically, and if I am asked by the party to step down, I will not challenge the party because like they say charity begins at home,” she said.

The committee will resume the screening on Tuesday.

Those to be screened on Tuesday are, governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Tein Jack-Rich, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information, Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, odswill Akpabio and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

It is not clear if Mr Okorocha will appear as he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption

All cleared aspirants are to battle for the ticket of the party on June 6.

The eventual winner will face former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other candidates.

