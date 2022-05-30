The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has emerged as the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).
He emerged as the party’s choice at its ongoing national convention and presidential primary in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, on Monday, after a former presidential adviser, Pat Utomi, stepped down.
As one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Obi last week dumped the party, citing “recent developments” which appears in contrast to his personal principles as his reason.
Details shortly….
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know