The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has emerged as the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

He emerged as the party’s choice at its ongoing national convention and presidential primary in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, on Monday, after a former presidential adviser, Pat Utomi, stepped down.

As one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Obi last week dumped the party, citing “recent developments” which appears in contrast to his personal principles as his reason.

Details shortly….

