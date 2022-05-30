The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has visited Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor.

Mr Abubakar,who showed up at the governor’s Asokoro residence at about 10 a.m. on Monday, said he was there to thank him and other contenders for the competition.

Mr Wike was one of the top contenders in the party’s primary on Saturday. He scored 237 votes, closely behind Mr Abubakar who scored 371 votes to win the election.

Mr Wike was said to have been the most aggressive aspirant in terms of spending and campaigning and stood a good chance of winning the primary but for the last-minute withdrawal of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, from the race.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tambuwal, after announcing his withdrawal, asked his supporters to vote for Mr Abubakar – a twist that shook Mr Wike and his camp.

Mr Wike had left the convention venue as soon as it was clear that Mr Abubakar had won the presidential ticket while other aspirants like Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, and Governor Udom Emmanuel, congratulated him.

During his visit, Mr Abubakar solicited the governor’s support as he noted that they all have one common enemy – the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stressed the need for everyone to work together as one to unseat the ruling party and put all the events of the convention behind them to achieve this goal.

In his response, Mr Wike pledged to keep to his word of firmly supporting whoever wins the ticket.

He maintained that he is “a party man who has been in the party since 1998” and will continue to work for, and remain loyal to the party.

While he assured that he is “going nowhere”, the governor urged Mr Abubakar to learn his lessons from the 2019 elections where governors had promised the support of their states and eventually did not deliver.

The same thing, he said, happened at the convention.

Those who accompanied Mr Abubakar were former Minister of Police, Adamu Waziri; Tunde Ayeni, a businessman and an ex-lawmaker, Ehigie Uzamere.

While those present to receive Mr Abubakar were former Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke; a PDP chieftain, Dan Obi; co-presidential aspirant, Ayo Fayose; chief of staff to the governor, among others.

Mr Abubakar’s visit comes hours after he paid a similar courtesy call to Mr Tambuwal.

Many political analysts say Mr Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the race was a major factor that gave Mr Abubakar his victory.

The latter said he is ready to face other opponents in the 2023 presidential election and has expressed optimism about emerging victorious and unifying the country for good.

