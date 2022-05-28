One shot on target, one goal, and Real Madrid are 2021/22 UEFA Champions League champions for the 14th time.

Many will say they are undeserving but they played pragmatically and had Thibaut Courtois to thank for some excellent saves. The giant Belgian made nine saves in total.

Karim Benzema did not add to his 15 UCL goals but it was fitting that it was his main sidekick, Vinicius, who got the only goal. Los Blancos beat PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester United on the way to the final.

The match was delayed for 30 minutes because some fans could not get into Stade de France. Thiago’s Achilles heel held up and Jurgen Klopp was able to name his preferred starting lineup while Carlo Ancelotti also had his best 11 on the pitch.

Liverpool did the early running as the trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric stayed back to make it a tight back five unit. Though Liverpool had more of the ball, they were not creating chances.

Courtois made his first save in the 16th minute from a Mohamed Salah flick. The second followed almost immediately though this was an easy curler from Thiago. Three minutes later, Salah flashed a volley straight at the Real Madrid goalkeeper as Liverpool burst into attacking verve.

Liverpool’s best goal-scoring chance was created by Sadio mane in the 21st minute. The Senegalese with a burst of speed and change of direction struck Courtois’right post and bounced kindly into the goalkeeper’s hands.

With David Alaba and Eder Militao very narrow and close to their goalkeeper, Real did not give Liverpool any space to exploit. Salah headed another chance straight at Courtois in the 34th minute. At that point, the question on the lips of many was: How are Real Madrid still in this game?

Mane spun off Militao in the 40th minute but his shot was blocked for a corner. Then Los Blancos burst into life with a deep ball over the Liverpool defence to find Benzema who hesitated. The ball then ricocheted off Fabinho into his path and he scored but the assistant referee raised his flag.

A lengthy VAR check concurred but that was a tight decision. It could have gone either way.

At the end of the first half, Liverpool had five shots on target and Thibaut Courtois made five saves though Karim Benzema had the ball in the net, only to be ruled offside.

The second half was a closer affair as Real Madrid pushed forward at least five yards and they began to dominate the ball in central midfield. Their first shot on target brought the first goal.

A good move from the back led to a pass out to the right flank to Federico Valverde whose shot cum cross fell to Vinicius who showed composure to get the ball past Alisson.

Klopp threw on Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota and the Reds created chances but to a man, Real Madrid defended manfully and Courtois was magnificent in saving everything that was thrown at him.

In the end, Salah did not get his revenge as Real Madrid beat the best the British threw at them and they have won this season’s title on sheer bloody-mindedness. Hala Madrid!

